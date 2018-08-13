Charity donations

The story appears on
August 13, 2018
China’s first group of 11 online charity platforms that were approved by the Ministry of Civil Affairs have received 980 million yuan (US$143.5 million) in donations in the first half of 2018. The donation amount increased by 30 percent year on year, the ministry said last week. According to China’s charity law that went into effect in 2016, online charity fundraising must be done through government-approved Internet platforms.
