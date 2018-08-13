Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A6

August 13, 2018

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Charity donations

Source: Xinhua | 00:01 UTC+8 August 13, 2018 | Print Edition

China’s first group of 11 online charity platforms that were approved by the Ministry of Civil Affairs have received 980 million yuan (US$143.5 million) in donations in the first half of 2018. The donation amount increased by 30 percent year on year, the ministry said last week. According to China’s charity law that went into effect in 2016, online charity fundraising must be done through government-approved Internet platforms.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿