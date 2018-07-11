China, Arab states to forge strategic partnership

Home » Nation

CHINESE President Xi Jinping delivered a speech at the opening of the eighth ministerial meeting of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum yesterday at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

Xi announced that China and the Arab countries had agreed to establish a “Sino-Arab future-oriented strategic partnership of comprehensive cooperation and common development.”

Calling the Arab states China’s natural partners in Belt and Road cooperation, Xi said the cooperation had energized every dimension of Sino-Arab relations and propelled Sino-Arab all-round cooperation into a new phase.

China stands ready to work with the Arab side to coordinate the development strategies and actions, Xi said.

“We must strive to uphold peace and stability in the Middle East, safeguard fairness and justice, promote common development and learn from each other as friends do,” he said.

Xi said China and the Arab states need to strengthen strategic trust, stay committed to dialogue and consultation, uphold the principle of sovereignty, champion inclusive reconciliation and fight terrorism.

In terms of helping each other realize dreams of rejuvenation, China and Arab states must stay focused on connectivity, the energy cooperation needs to be driven by both oil and gas and low-carbon energy, and financial cooperation must go in tandem with collaboration on new and high technology, said Xi, who also announced that China will set up a China-Arab states bank consortium.

He also proposed the two sides to achieve win-win outcomes, noting that China is committed to deepening reforms in all respects, continuing its fundamental policy of opening-up and pursuing development with its door wide open.

“China looks forward to the participation of Arab countries in the first China International Import Expo in Shanghai this November,” he said.

With the need to promote inclusiveness and mutual learning, Xi announced a series of policies to enhance mutual understanding between the Chinese and Arab people, and the official launch of a China-Arab press center.

As important players in the international political arena, China and Arab states should make concerted efforts to find a new path toward full rejuvenation of the Middle East, the president said.