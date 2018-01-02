China: Games offer opportunity

Home » Nation

CHINA urges North Korea and South Korea to use the 2018 Winter Olympics to make efforts to improve ties, the Chinese foreign ministry said yesterday.

South Korea will host the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang in February.

“We have noticed the positive information from the leaders of the two countries, and it is a good thing,” ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said.

“China welcomes and supports both countries to take the 2018 Winter Olympics as an opportunity to make effective efforts to improve their relations, relax the situation on the Korean Peninsula and promote the denuclearization of the peninsula.”

China will continue to fully, accurately and strictly implement United Nations’ sanctions on North Korea in accordance with Chinese laws, the commerce ministry said yesterday.

The latest UN sanctions limit a country’s refined oil products exports to North Korea at no more than 500,000 barrels per year.

China exported no oil products to North Korea in November, customs data showed, apparently going above and beyond sanctions imposed earlier last year by the United Nations in a bid to limit petroleum shipments to North Korea.