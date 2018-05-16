China, NZ to develop kiwifruit gene pool

Home » Nation

China and New Zealand have agreed to develop a kiwifruit gene pool in southwest Sichuan Province over the next five years, to enhance research cooperation on the popular fruit.

A joint laboratory was officially launched by the Sichuan Provincial Academy of Natural Resources Science and the New Zealand Plant and Food Research Institute in Chengdu on Tuesday.

Researchers will push forward the application of big data and genomics through integrating the resources, markets, technology, and human resources of the two countries, and build the world’s largest kiwifruit gene pool.

The nutrient-rich fruit is native to China and was taken across the Pacific to New Zealand in 1904. Many people thought the fruit had a gooseberry flavor, naming it “Chinese gooseberry.”

Li Mingzhang, director of the laboratory, said that the research cooperation will allow New Zealand’s advanced planting technologies to be introduced to China.

The laboratory has more than 100 sets of advanced scientific equipment, which can be used to study storage technology and the prevention and control of kiwifruit canker disease, according to Li.

New Zealand’s kiwifruit exports account for a third of the global supply. China has been both New Zealand’s largest export market and import source for many years.