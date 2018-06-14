Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A3

June 14, 2018

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

China, Panama mark diplomatic anniversary

Source: Xinhua | 00:01 UTC+8 June 14, 2018 | Print Edition

CHINESE President Xi Jinping and Panamanian President Juan Carlos Varela exchanged congratulations yesterday on the first anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries. The two countries established diplomatic relations in June 2017, opening a new epoch for bilateral ties, Xi said. Varela said Panama and China have reached important consensuses and fruitful achievements over the past year.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿