June 14, 2018
China, Panama mark diplomatic anniversary
CHINESE President Xi Jinping and Panamanian President Juan Carlos Varela exchanged congratulations yesterday on the first anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries. The two countries established diplomatic relations in June 2017, opening a new epoch for bilateral ties, Xi said. Varela said Panama and China have reached important consensuses and fruitful achievements over the past year.
