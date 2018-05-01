China and Dominican Republic establish diplomatic relations

Home » Nation

CHINA and the Dominican Republic signed a joint communique in Beijing yesterday on the establishment of diplomatic relations.

The communique was signed by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Dominican Foreign Minister Miguel Vargas.

“The Government of the Dominican Republic recognizes that there is but one China in the world, that the Government of the People’s Republic of China is the sole legal government representing the whole of China, and that Taiwan is an inalienable part of China’s territory,” according to the communique.

“Hence the Government of the Dominican Republic severs ‘diplomatic relations’ with Taiwan as of this day,” the communique said.

According to the communique, China and the Dominican Republic, in keeping with the interests and desire of the two peoples, have decided to recognize each other and establish diplomatic relations at the ambassadorial level effective from the date of signature of the communique.

“The two governments agree to develop friendly relations between the two countries on the basis of the principles of mutual respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, mutual non-aggression, non-interference in each other’s internal affairs, equality, mutual benefit and peaceful coexistence,” the communique said.

Adhering to the one-China principle is a universally recognized international norm and the consensus of the international community, as well as the fundamental prerequisite and political foundation for China to establish and develop relations with any country, Wang said.

The Dominican Republic has resolutely decided to recognize and make a commitment to abiding by the one-China principle, and to establish diplomatic ties with China without any preconditions, Wang said.

“This important and correct decision made by the Dominican Republic is fully in line with the fundamental interests of the country and its people, with the trend of the history and times, as well as with the international law and the basic norms of international relations. We highly appreciate that,” Wang said.

Vargas said it is a correct and important step forward for the Dominican Republic to forge diplomatic ties with China, and the Dominican Republic is now standing with the other 175 countries that support the UN General Assembly Resolution 2758.

The Dominican Republic has cut its so-called “diplomatic ties” with Taiwan, and it will no longer have any official relations or any official exchanges with Taiwan in any form, he pledged.

The establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries opens a new chapter of bilateral ties, Wang said, noting that both sides will promote South-South cooperation and maintain the common interests of developing countries.

Establishing diplomatic ties with China brings the Dominican Republic great opportunities and will benefit the people of the Dominican Republic, Wang said. It will inject new impetus into China-Latin America cooperation, he said.