China and India relationship key to world stability, says Xi

CHINESE President Xi Jinping says mutual trust is the basis for the stable development of Sino-Indian relations.

Xi made the remarks when holding an informal meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday and Saturday in the central Chinese city of Wuhan.

Hailing the sound development of bilateral ties, Xi said the two countries have forged a closer development partnership and made progress on exchanges and cooperation in various fields.

“We have paid reciprocal visits, met on multiple occasions, and reached many important consensuses over the past three years, which acted as a guidance to the positive development momentum of bilateral ties,” Xi said.

China and India, as the two biggest developing countries and two emerging economies each with a population of over 1 billion, are both key engines of global economic growth, as well as forces for promoting multipolarization and economic globalization, Xi said.

The international situation is undergoing a critical period of changes and adjustment, and countries are now more inter-connected and rely on each other, said Xi, noting that “the trend of peace and development is irreversible.”

“A sound China-India relationship is an important, positive factor for safeguarding world stability,” Xi said. The two nations face similar tasks in their pursuit of development and rejuvenation. He called on the two sides to focus on development and deepen mutually beneficial cooperation, so as to achieve national rejuvenation, create an Asia featuring stability, development and prosperity in the 21st century, and make a positive contribution to global peace and development.

Xi said both sides should develop their ties from a strategic perspective, constantly enhance mutual understanding and trust, and promote all sectors and people of the two countries to deepen mutual understanding and cultivate friendly feelings.

“China and India should be good neighbors and friends,” Xi said. “The two countries should regard each other as a positive factor in the balance of global power and take each other as partners for realizing the dream of development.”

China and India are getting stronger and stronger, and this represents an irresistible trend and offers important opportunities to each other, Xi said.

In response, Modi said he had a candid and in-depth exchanges with Xi and learned about the profound local culture during his visit.

The Indian leader said both countries have ancient civilizations and are important neighbors and he called on both to strengthen dialogue, exchanges and cooperation, and maintain peaceful co-existence and ever-lasting friendship.

Modi said he paid great attention to the announcement at the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China that socialism with Chinese characteristics had entered a new era, while India has its own goal of a “new India.”

India and China should make joint efforts in making greater contribution to peace, stability and prosperity of Asia and the world in the 21st century, Modi said.