China and Japan stress need to work together to boost ties

JAPANESE Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi yesterday agreed both countries should work together to further improve bilateral ties and expand cooperation.

Wang said China and Japan are important neighbors and their bilateral relationship has gone through twists and turns in recent years, affecting communication and cooperation in various areas.

China attaches importance to the positive messages sent since last year by Abe on improving the bilateral relationship, and it is hoped that with joint efforts of both sides, the foreign minister’s visit could become an important step for bilateral relationship to return to a normal track.

Wang said the two sides could have closer exchanges and extended cooperation, which would be in the interests of people in both countries as well as the region.

Therefore, the two sides should strictly abide by the principles established in the four important political documents between them, properly handle the sensitive issues related to the political foundation of bilateral relationship, fully implement the consensus of treating each other as a cooperative partner instead of a threat and make it a consensus of all circles of Japanese society, Wang added.

The two sides should tap potential driving forces so as to upgrade the bilateral trade and economic cooperation to a new level, Wang said.

He also said that China attaches importance to the positive remarks made by Abe on the Belt and Road Initiative, and Japan joining the Belt and Road construction will open up new space for bilateral economic cooperation. China is willing to discuss with Japan the proper and concrete ways for it to participate in the initiative.

The two sides should enhance communication and coordination to oppose trade protectionism, safeguard the global free trade system centered on the World Trade Organization, and help to create an open world economy, Wang said.

Abe, for his part, said Japan attaches high importance to its relationship with China.

It is willing to take the opportunity of the 40th anniversary of the signing of the Japan-China Treaty of Peace and Friendship to promote comprehensive improvement of bilateral ties, to realize high-level exchanges, and to expand cooperation under the framework of strategic relationship of mutual benefit.

Japan paid great attention to the new measures for expanding China’s opening-up announced by Chinese President Xi Jinping at the opening ceremony of the Boao Forum for Asia annual conference and believes that they will help to promote bilateral economic relationship, he said.

Abe added that he eagerly expects and welcomes Chinese Premier Li Keqiang to visit Japan and to attend the trilateral leaders’ summit between China, Japan and South Korea, and expects that the Belt and Road construction could help the recovery and development of regional economy.