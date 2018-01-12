China assures SK of its cooperation

Home » Nation

CHINESE President Xi Jinping said yesterday that China has always supported the improvement of relations between South Korea and North Korea, as well as their reconciliation and cooperation.

In a phone conversation with his South Korean counterpart Moon Jae-in, Xi said China supports the two sides in promoting inter-Korean dialog and exchanges to gradually advance settlement of the Korean Peninsula issue.

Currently, challenges and opportunities co-exist on the Korean Peninsula, Xi said, expressing the hope that the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics will not only bring about opportunities for inter-Korean dialog, but also help to improve the situation on the peninsula. Xi said China is willing to enhance communication and cooperation with all sides concerned, including South Korea, to pursue a positive outcome of the situation.

Moon said Seoul attaches great importance to China’s important role in solving the dilemma on the Korean Peninsula, and appreciates China’s support for inter-Korean dialog and efforts to push for settlement through dialog and safeguard peace and stability on the peninsula.

In their conversation, Xi recalled that Moon paid a recent successful state visit to China, during which both sides reached consensus on developing the China-South Korea strategic cooperative partnership and enhancing coordination on regional and international issues.

Noting that the two countries have also strengthened mutual trust and cooperation during Moon’s visit, Xi said China is pleased with the improvement of bilateral ties.

China is willing to work with South Korea to boost strategic communication, promote practical cooperation, properly address sensitive issues, strive for greater achievements in bilateral relations, and jointly promote regional peace and stability, Xi said.