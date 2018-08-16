China can take your satellite into space

Home » Nation

Do you want to take a satellite into space? Your satellite could be chosen for a ride on Chinese Long March carrier rocket over the next three years.

The China Academy of Launch Vehicle Technology, a major manufacturer of the Long March series rockets, has announced it has spare capacity on seven rockets offering launch services for commercial satellites.

The first will be at the end of this year. Long March-5, China’s largest carrier rocket, still has a weight vacancy of 100 kilograms, and can carry payloads to a geostationary transfer orbit with a perigee at 200 kilometers and apogee at 40,000km.

There will be five chances to get a lift on the Long March-11 and the Long March-2C rockets in 2019, with weight vacancies ranging from 9kg to 1,000kg. The rockets can send satellites into a sun-synchronous orbit or a low earth orbit.

The academy is also offering a chance to carry payloads of 1,800kg on its Long March-8 rocket to sun-synchronous orbit at 517km altitude in 2020.

Customers in China and abroad are welcome to submit applications to the CALVT.

China has developed more than 10 types of carrier rockets, and more than 400 have gone into space, including 60-plus commercial satellite launches.