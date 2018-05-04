China hails Kim for role in historic Korean summit

Home » Nation

CHINA supports and offers congratulations on the successful completion of the inter-Korean summit last month, visiting Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told Kim Jong Un, leader of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

Wang, who began a two-day visit to the DPRK on Wednesday, said yesterday that the summit had brought beneficial opportunities for a political solution to the Korean Peninsula issue.

Kim crossed the inter-Korean border last Friday to talk with South Korean President Moon Jae-in in the demilitarized zone of Panmunjom.

The leaders pledged to formally end the Korean War and reaffirmed their commitment to the complete denuclearization of the peninsula.

China supports an end to the state of war and backs the DPRK’s decision to shift its strategic focus on economic development and the resolution of the country’s legitimate security concerns during the process of denuclearization, Wang said.

He noted that the move from the DPRK side has brought positive changes to the situation on the Korean Peninsula issue.

China is willing to maintain communication with the DPRK on the issue and advance coordination between the two countries, Wang added.

Conveying Chinese President Xi Jinping’s greetings to Kim, the foreign minister said the historic meeting between Xi and Kim during the DPRK leader’s visit to China in late March had opened a new chapter for bilateral relations.

The two leaders reached significant agreements during the meeting, and jointly planned and guided bilateral ties to enter a new stage of development, Wang said.

For his part, Kim asked Wang to convey his greetings to Xi and spoke highly of China’s efforts and contributions to the peace and stability of the Korean Peninsula. He said the DPRK is willing to strengthen strategic communication with China.

Kim also recalled his unofficial visit to China in March, calling it a “historical visit.” Following comprehensive and in-depth talks with Xi, they have reached important consensus and achieved fruitful results, Kim said.

During Kim’s visit, Xi said positive changes had taken place on the Korean Peninsula this year, and China appreciates the efforts made by the DPRK. Xi added that China sticks to the goal of denuclearization of the peninsula, safeguarding peace and stability there and resolving problems through dialogue and consultation.

Achieving the denuclearization of the peninsula is the firm position of the DPRK side, Kim said, adding that the DPRK is willing to restore mutual dialogue and establish mutual trust and explore the root causes of the threat to peace on the peninsula.

It’s meaningful that positive changes have appeared on the Korean Peninsula as they are helpful to solve problems peacefully, the DPRK leader said.

As for the DPRK-China ties, Kim said it is the valuable legacy left by leaders of elder generations of both countries, adding that consolidating and improving the DPRK-China friendly cooperation is a firm strategic policy of the DPRK.

His country will work together with China to jointly promote bilateral ties and friendship to a new and higher level.

Wang was invited to the DPRK at the invitation of Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho. The two diplomats held discussions on bilateral relations and the Korean Peninsula.

Meanwhile in the United States, CNN said yesterday that the DPRK would imminently release three Americans held as prisoners, as expectations grew that Pyongyang would make the gesture ahead of an unprecedented US-DPRK summit due to take place in coming weeks.

CNN, citing an unnamed source, said the groundwork for the move came two months ago when the DPRK’s foreign minister traveled to Sweden and proposed the idea.

Rudy Giuliani, who joined US President Donald Trump’s legal team last month, told Fox News Channel that the DPRK would release the three prisoners yesterday. It was not immediately clear whether Giuliani, a former mayor of New York City, had direct knowledge of negotiations around the issue.

Trump administration officials have pressed for the Americans’ release as a show of goodwill by the DPRK before the meeting between Trump and Kim, which is expected to take place in late May or early June.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said she could not confirm details about the release, but she said Washington was “cautiously optimistic” about its ongoing talks with Pyongyang.