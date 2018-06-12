China hopes Trump-Kim talks yield positive results

Home » Nation

CHINA sincerely hopes that the upcoming summit between the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea and the United States will yield a positive outcome, a foreign ministry spokesman said yesterday.

Geng Shuang made the remarks at a daily press briefing in Beijing.

DPRK leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump both arrived in Singapore on Sunday for the historic summit, which is scheduled for today at the Capella hotel on the Sentosa resort island.

The summit is scheduled for 9am Singapore time.

The meeting between the two leaders has drawn high attention from the international community, Geng said, stressing that China sincerely hopes the meeting will go smoothly, yield positive results, and facilitate the process of denuclearization and political settlement of the Korean Peninsula.

Meanwhile, Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong met Trump at the presidential palace yesterday.

Both sides exchanged views on the upcoming historic summit.

Diplomats from the US and the DPRK were locked in closed door negotiations yesterday in a desperate attempt to make some headway before their leaders’ meet today.

Lee also met Kim on Sunday.

The official DPRK media said yesterday that Kim will focus his talks with Trump on establishing a permanent peace mechanism and the denuclearization issue on the Korean Peninsula.

The Korean Central News Agency said Kim and Trump will exchange “wide-ranging and profound views on the issue of establishing new DPRK-US relations, the issue of building a permanent and durable peacekeeping mechanism on the Korean Peninsula, the issue of realizing the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and other issues of mutual concern, as required by the changed era.”

It will be the first meeting between a sitting US president and a top DPRK leader.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Trump also spoke on the phone yesterday.

Moon’s spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom told reporters that Moon and Trump talked on the phone for about 40 minutes.

Moon told Trump that the South Korean leader and people would wholeheartedly pray for a successful DPRK-US summit.

Trump explained to Moon about what had been negotiated between Pyongyang and Washington until recently. The two leaders made a detailed discussion on how to make the DPRK-US summit a success.

If Trump and Kim sit down face-to-face and frankly talk to find a common ground between the two sides, the two leaders could gain a big achievement, Moon and Trump agreed.

After the summit, Trump will send US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to South Korea and China to explain the result of the summit.

Trump said he would consult with Moon on South Korea-US cooperation to concretely implement the outcome of the DPRK-US summit.