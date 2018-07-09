China launches 2 satellites for Pakistan

Home » Nation

CHINA launched two satellites for Pakistan on a Long March-2C rocket from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China yesterday.

The PRSS-1 is China’s first optical remote sensing satellite sold to Pakistan and the 17th satellite developed by the China Academy of Space Technology for an overseas buyer.

A scientific experiment satellite, PakTES-1A, developed by Pakistan, was sent into orbit via the same rocket.

After entering orbit, the PRSS-1 is in good condition with its solar panels unfolding smoothly, according to CAST.

The PRSS-1 will be used for land and resources surveying, monitoring of natural disasters, agriculture research, urban construction and providing remote sensing information for the Belt and Road region.

The satellite, which has a designed life of seven years, is equipped with two panchromatic/multispectral cameras, with a resolution up to a meter and a coverage range of 60 kilometers. Designers say the two cameras are among the best exported remote sensing cameras made by China. They can be used to monitor plant diseases and pests.

Each camera has independent image processing, storage and transmission capability. The design of loss-less compression could greatly improve the quality of the images, according to designers.

A specially designed orbit will ensure the satellite operates steadily and will optimize the image quality.

The satellite can turn at wide angles to enable the cameras to cover a wider range. The PRSS-1 has an information security design, and the data can be encrypted.

The data transmission system is a mature technology, which has been used in more than 20 Chinese satellites, said He Xinyang, vice president of the Xi’an branch of CAST.

When the satellite flies over Pakistan, it can send back real-time images, said Zhang Qian, a designer for the data transmission system.

The launch is the 279th mission of the Long March rocket series. Long March-2C rockets are used to send satellites into low Earth or Sun-synchronous orbits.