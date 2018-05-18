China sets out its position in Washington trade talks

Home » Nation

CHINA hopes for positive and constructive outcomes from the Sino-American economic and trade consultations, the Ministry of Commerce said yesterday.

“We hope that the two sides can meet each other halfway, and properly resolve disputes and manage differences through consultations, based on the principle of mutual respect and equal consultation,” minsitry spokesman Gao Feng said.

He expressed hope that the two sides will make joint efforts to advance bilateral economic and trade cooperation. “China does not want to see escalating Sino-US economic and trade friction, but is prepared for all possible scenarios,” Gao said.

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He arrived in Washington on Tuesday for economic and trade consultations with the US side.

Gao reiterated China’s opposition to the US Section 301 investigation and urged Washington to cease the investigation procedures. It is “an act of unilateralism” and “unpopular,” he said, citing that more than 90 percent of the 2,000-plus published comments during the hearings opposed the tariff proposal.

“China expects the US to take concrete action as soon as possible on a case involving Chinese telecom equipment maker ZTE, and to resolve it in a fair and reasonable manner,” he said.

The comment came after US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that the two sides are working together to give ZTE “a way to get back into business, fast.”

Gao pointed out that market forces were behind China-US economic and trade cooperation.

“We will resolutely defend our own interests and will not make any deal at the cost of China’s core interests,” Gao said.

China will expand the opening of its market in a proactive, steady and orderly manner, in accordance with its own development need, its own pace and timetable, to benefit both the Chinese people and people across the world, he said.

On Wednesday, Vice Premier Liu met former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger and some key US lawmakers to discuss bilateral ties.

Liu, also chief of the Chinese side of the China-US comprehensive economic dialogue, leads a delegation whose members come from major economic sectors of the Chinese government.

Liu congratulated Kissinger on his forthcoming 95th birthday, and hailed his long-time commitment to China-US friendship.