China stresses DPRK’s efforts show sincerity

THE recent efforts made by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea should be encouraged, welcomed and supported by the international community, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman said yesterday.

Lu Kang said the DPRK had made a series of efforts, including announcing a halt of nuclear tests and the dismantling of its northern nuclear test ground.

The efforts reflect the DPRK’s willingness to promote the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and build mutual trust with relevant parties, as well as its sincerity to promote a political settlement, he said. “The DPRK’s efforts should be hailed and deserve the encouragement, welcome and support of the international community.”

Lu called on the parties to meet each other halfway.

Media reported US Republican Senator Rand Paul said the DPRK had made concessions as the country recently released three US detainees and announced it would stop nuclear tests, but the DPRK had not “seen a little bit on the other side” from the United States.

In response, Lu said he hoped this attitude of mutual understanding and empathy would receive attention.

With the joint efforts of all parties, an important step in the right direction has been made in settling the Korean Peninsula issue, Lu said.

The current momentum for dialogue and easing of tension on the peninsula, which has not come easily, should be cherished by all.

China has always advocated that all relevant parties should promote a political settlement of the issue through dialogue and consultation, and fully consider the concerns of all, including the DPRK’s legitimate security concerns, he added.

Meanwhile, the chief negotiator of the DPRK warned yesterday that “unless the serious situation which led to the suspension of the north-south high-level talks is settled, it will never be easy to sit face to face again with the present regime of South Korea,” DPRK’s KCNA news agency said.

Ri Son Gwon, chairman of DPRK’s committee for the peaceful reunification of the country, criticized South Korea for participating in US-South Korean air combat drills, as well as for allowing “human scum” to speak at its National Assembly, the news agency said.

DPRK on Wednesday said it might not attend the June 12 summit between leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump in Singapore if Washington continued to demand Pyongyang unilaterally abandon its nuclear arsenal.

“On this opportunity, the present South Korean authorities have been clearly proven to be an ignorant and incompetent group devoid of the elementary sense of the present situation,” Ri said.

South Korea’s presidential National Security Council said yesterday that it’s pushing to reset high-level talks with the DPRK and will communicate closely with Washington and Pyongyang to increase the chances of a successful summit between Trump and Kim.