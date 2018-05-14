China stresses importance of relations with Iran

Home » Nation

FOREIGN Minister Wang Yi has emphasized the importance China attaches to its traditional friendship with Iran.

He held talks in Beijing yesterday with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif. Wang said China also values the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries and regards Iran as a key partner in the Belt and Road construction.

China is willing to work with Iran to implement the consensus reached by leaders of the two countries to promote cooperation. Wang added that China will safeguard multilateralism and international agreements.

The Iran nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, was hard earned and the deal has helped to safeguard the international system of non-proliferation and maintain the peace and stability in the Middle East, Wang said.

“China will take an objective, fair and responsible attitude, keep communication and cooperation with all parties concerned, and continue to work to maintain the deal,” Wang said.

Zarif said Iran attaches great importance to traditional friendly ties with China and is willing to have cooperation in infrastructure and connectivity within the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative.

He spoke highly of China’s stance on maintaining the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action and stressed Iran is willing to keep communication and cooperation with the parties who still support the deal.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, meanwhile, said yesterday that if its interests were protected, Tehran would remain committed to its 2015 nuclear deal.

Tuesday’s US withdrawal from the accord was a “violation of morals,” Rouhani said in remarks carried by state television. “If the remaining five countries continue to abide by the agreement, Iran will remain in the deal despite the will of America,” he said during talks with Sri Lanka’s president.

US President Donald Trump’s pullout has also upset Washington’s European allies, cast uncertainty over global oil supplies and raised the risk of conflict in the Middle East.

Rouhani has said Iran will stay committed to the deal, which China, Britain, France, Germany and Russia also signed, provided those countries could ensure Iran was protected from sanctions against key sectors of its economy such as oil.