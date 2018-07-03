China to build new series of carrier rockets

Home » Nation

CHINA aims to develop a new series of small, medium, large and heavy-lift Long March carrier rockets by 2030 to meet the demands of its space operations, according to an expert.

The capacity of Chinese rockets would reach 140 tons for low-Earth orbit, 44 tons for Earth-Mars transfer orbit, 50 tons for Earth-Moon transfer orbit and 66 tons for geosynchronous transfer orbit in 2030, said Long Lehao, an academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering and a chief designer at the China Academy of Launch Vehicle Technology.

One of the new-generation rockets would be the heavy-lift Long March-9. The rocket would have a core stage with a diameter of 10 meters, and four boosters with a diameter up to 5 meters.

The takeoff weight of the 93-meter-high Long March-9 would exceed 4,000 tons, and its takeoff thrust would be close to 6,000 tons. The rocket would be able to carry a payload of 140 tons into low-Earth orbit, Long said.

The Long March-9 would have two variants: one with two boosters and the other one with no booster. Some breakthroughs had been achieved on the technologies of the Long March-9. It could be used in manned lunar landings, deep space exploration and constructing a space-based solar power plant.

China is also developing reusable space rocket, the Long March-8, which is expected to make its maiden flight around 2021. It will have two stages and two boosters. The first stage and boosters are expected to be retrieved through vertical landing, said Long.

A variant, the Long March-8A will be equipped with two larger boosters and an upper stage. China has developed more than 10 types of carrier rockets, sending more than 400 spacecraft into space, including more than 60 commercial satellite launches for over 20 countries.