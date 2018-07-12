China to take measures to defend interests

Home » Nation

CHINA will take necessary countermeasures to resolutely safeguard its rights and interests, a foreign ministry spokeswoman said yesterday after the United States announced a list of tariffs on US$200 billion of Chinese goods on Tuesday.

“The behavior of the US is typical ‘trade bullying,’” Hua Chunying said yesterday. “This is a war between unilateralism and multilateralism, between protectionism and free trade, and between power and rules,” she said. “China will work with the international community to jointly safeguard the multilateral trading system and rules.”

In fact, the trade war launched by the US has already caused concerns to the international community. International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde, World Trade Organization chief Roberto Azevedo, former US Federal Reserve Chairman Alan Greenspan, and Governor of the Bank of England Mark Carney all expressed their concerns or warned of the consequences of the US move.

Hua said countries around the world are interdependent, sharing weal and woe, since their economies are integrated into the global industrial and value chain to varying degrees.

Holding on to the outdated zero-sum mentality and willfully launching the trade war not only undermines interests of the two parties involved, but also others in the global industrial chain, and there will be no winner, Hua said.

Forty percent of Chinese exports and two thirds of its export high-tech products are made by foreign enterprises in China, according to Hua.

“The US is not only opening fire to the whole world, but also firing at itself,” she said. “Authoritative sources of the world economic circles have said the irrational behavior of the US is dangerous, hurts itself and others, and is discredited.”

She called on the international community to reject unilateralism, oppose protectionism, and safeguard the multilateral trading and free trade rules.

China’s Ministry of Commerce also protested against the new tariffs.

“The United States has unveiled the list of tariffs in an escalating manner. This is totally unacceptable, and we express our solemn protest against this,” a ministry spokesman said.

“By doing this, the United States is hurting China, hurting the whole world, and hurting itself. The irrational act goes against the will of the people.

“China is shocked by what the United States did. To defend the core interests of the nation and the fundamental interests of the people, the Chinese government will, as always, be forced to take necessary countermeasures.

“In the meantime, we appeal to the international community to jointly defend free trade rules and the multilateral trade regime and fight trade bullying.

“We will immediately lodge an additional complaint with the WTO over the unilateral acts of the United States.”