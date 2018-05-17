China urges all parties to show goodwill

Home » Nation

CHINA called on the DPRK and the United States to create good conditions for the meeting between their leaders and make active efforts to achieve denuclearization and lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula.

The DPRK said early yesterday that Pyongyang would suspend high-level talks with South Korea indefinitely and threatened to withdraw from a scheduled meeting with the US over a current American-South Korean joint military exercise.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang said the situation on the Korean Peninsula is moving toward dialogue and amelioration, and the hard-won situation accords with the common interests of all parties, as well as the expectations of the international community.

Facing important opportunities in a political settlement for the peninsula, relevant parties, especially the DPRK and the US, should work together and show their goodwill and sincerity to create good conditions for the meeting between their leaders, he said.

China also hopes the DPRK and South Korea will follow the spirit of the Panmunjom Declaration, understand and respect each other’s reasonable concerns to build trust and improve ties, Lu said. He called on all parties to avoid taking steps that would escalate the situation.