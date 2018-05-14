China urges calm after Myanmar killings

Home » Nation

THE Chinese embassy in Myanmar has called for parties concerned to exercise restraint, following the outbreak of a fresh conflict between the Myanmar armed forces, police and armed groups in Muse township, north Myanmar, on Saturday.

The embassy urged an immediate cease-fire and for all sides to take effective measures to prevent the situation worsening.

A statement from the Chinese embassy said some Myanmar inhabitants in the border area had fled into the Chinese territory and some stray bullets had landed in Chinese territory.

At least 19 people, including four militia and 14 civilians, were killed and 27 others injured in attacks by armed groups in Muse, Myanmar’s Shan state, on Saturday morning, according to the office of the Commander-in-Chief of Defense Service of Myanmar.

The attacks targeting three areas were launched by a combined force of Kachin Independence Army and Ta’ang National Liberation Army.

Condemning the violent incident and saddened by the injuries and death of the innocent people, China has urged the parties concerned to ensure life and property safety of the two countries’ inhabitants in the border area.

Pointing out that relevant parties in Myanmar are actively preparing for the third meeting of the 21st Century Panglong Peace Conference and China has been providing required assistance in this regard, the Chinese embassy’s statement voiced opposition to any attempt to undermine peace and stability along the China-Myanmar border and any act deliberately obstructing the Myanmar peace process.

The statement called on all parties concerned to enhance dialogue, promote mutual trust, and move forward in the same direction to play a constructive role in promoting national reconciliation and the peace process.