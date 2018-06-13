China warns US over Taiwan ties

Home » Nation

A CHINESE mainland spokesman yesterday expressed firm opposition against official contact between the United States and Taiwan “in any form.”

“The United States should adhere to the one-China principle and the three joint communiques between China and the United States so as not to undermine bilateral ties and peace and stability in the region,” said Ma Xiaoguang, spokesman for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office.

Ma was commenting following reports of a US official attending the dedication ceremony of the new office complex of the American Institute in Taiwan on Tuesday.

“Taiwan’s Democratic Progressive Party administration will only further damage cross-Strait relations by implicating foreign powers,” Ma said. “The Taiwan issue, which is vital to China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, remains the most important and sensitive issue in China-US relations.”

The Chinese mainland has the resolve, confidence and the ability to defeat separatist attempts for “Taiwan independence,” and defend the national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

“We will never allow the historical tragedy of national division to repeat itself, and nobody should underestimate our resolve and strength,” said Ma.

When asked to comment on Taiwan media reports that US would support the Democratic Progressive Party, Ma said that was a case of “wishful thinking” and that it would be a major miscalculation on the international situation that deliberately mislead the Taiwan public.

“Taiwan independence” forces are the largest threat for peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, and the greatest harm to the interests of Taiwan compatriots and the Chinese nation, the spokesman said.

Meanwhile, the Chinese mainland will provide around 600 internships in various industries for young Taiwanese in the coming months. “Many government offices and enterprises across the country have introduced their summer internship programs for Taiwanese youth,” Ma said.

He said that in Shanghai and Fujian Province, local governments had each issued over 50 preferential policies covering sectors including education, employment, job security and medical services for Taiwanese living in those regions.

“Taiwanese need only to pass the law and regulation exams to be securities, futures or fund practitioners if they had already obtained qualifications in Taiwan,” said Ma.

Taiwanese companies will also enjoy preferential policies including market access, financial services, fund support and customs clearance, he added.