China warns of consequences as it probes vaccine scandal

THE State Council investigation team has stepped up efforts to investigate defective human rabies vaccines, pledging severe consequences for those convicted of criminal offenses and neglecting regulatory responsibilities.

Work has started on recalling defective rabies vaccines produced by Changchun Changsheng Life Sciences Ltd in both domestic and overseas markets, an official statement said yesterday.

The investigators found the company had violated rules on production management and national drug standards for the vaccines from as early as April 2014.

The violations included blending expired fluid to produce certain products and falsifying production dates.

China has set up a panel consisting of experts in virology, vaccinology and related fields to review the risks in safety and the effectiveness of vaccines on the market.

The panel has said that given the clinical character of rabies, people who received the vaccines from Changsheng do not need to be inoculated again. It also suggested hospitals provide free vaccines from other producers for those who have not finished their vaccination or asked for re-inoculation.

The incubation period of rabies normally varies from one to three months, rarely surpassing a year, according to a World Health Organization report in April.

Meanwhile, health authorities and health care institutions across China must provide observation and consultation services for people who have received the rabies vaccines, according to a statement issued by the National Health Commission yesterday.

The measure is aimed at safeguarding the health and safety of the public and protecting the legitimate rights of vaccine recipients, the commission said in the statement.

Clearly marked information desks should be set up in vaccination clinics, with experienced medical staff available to answer questions and provide follow-up tests and treatment for vaccine recipients, according to the statement.