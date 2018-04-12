China will maintain its prudent monetary policy

Home » Nation

CHINA is well grounded to keep its prudent monetary policy and “fully prepared” for the monetary policy normalization in other major economies, the central bank governor said yesterday at the Boao Forum for Asia annual conference.

The People’s Bank of China has foreseen the moves taken by major economies to shrink their balance of sheets and is thus fully prepared for the monetary policy normalization, said Governor Yi Gang.

China’s monetary policy has been prudent and neutral, and no quantitative easing or zero interest rate has been used, he said.

“We are well grounded to continue the prudent policy. When other countries start monetary policy normalization, we will stick to our prudent approach.”

Citing the 10-year government bond yields in the Chinese and United States markets as an example, Yi said the spreads between the two markets’ interest rates, which also include the overnight rates and seven-day rates, have remained in a comfortable range.

“We think our monetary policy and the interest rate spreads are overall stable, which is conducive to China’s economic development.”

Speaking of the market-based reform of the interest rates, he said the “best tactics” are to gradually unify the country’s dual-track interest rates and have the market play the decisive role.

Under the dual-track system, there is a benchmark interest rate for commercial banks’ loans and savings, while the money market rates are already fully decided by the market.

When asked to comment on China’s debt-to-GDP ratio, Yi said the primary task facing the central bank is to keep the debt level stable.

The second task is to further optimize the country’s debt structure and keep a balance among the debts held by the government, corporations and individuals. The third task is to make the country’s total leverage rate more reasonable, the central bank governor said.