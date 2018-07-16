China wins third in world math olympiad

Home » Nation

The 59th International Mathematical Olympiad ended Friday in Cluj-Napoca, northwestern Romania, with the Chinese team finishing third behind the United States and Russia.

Qu Zhenhua, head of the Chinese delegation, said the six Chinese students won four gold medals and two silver.

“The results are satisfactory,” he said, adding that Chinese students have consistently ranked in the top three in the Math Olympiad in recent years.

The host Romanian team came in 33rd with a gold medal, a silver medal, two bronze and two special mentions.

The IMO is the most prestigious scientific Olympiad for pre-collegiate students. The history of the IMO dates back to 1959, when the first event was held in Brasov, central Romania.

This was the sixth time Romania has hosted the event, which this year brought together more than 600 of the best high school students in mathematics from around the world.