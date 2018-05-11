China-Japan ties on more optimistic course

Home » Nation

CHINESE Premier Li Keqiang said in Tokyo yesterday that new progress and lasting stable development should be made in the relationship between China and Japan as it returns to a more normal track.

This is the best way to commemorate the signing of China-Japan Treaty of Peace and Friendship, Li told a reception marking the 40th anniversary of the treaty in Tokyo.

The treaty is an important milestone in bilateral ties, and the direction of peace and friendship between China and Japan has been clarified in the treaty, Li said at the reception.

Over the past 40 years, China-Japan relations have achieved remarkable progress under the guidance of the spirit and principles of the treaty, he noted.

The development of bilateral ties can be led back onto the right track in spite of twists and turns in the past, said Li.

The Chinese premier also called upon both countries to promote pragmatic cooperation and boost parliamentary exchanges.

Li made the remarks when meeting Tadamori Oshima, speaker of the House of Representatives of the Japanese parliament, and Chuichi Date, speaker of the House of Councilors.

China is willing to work with Japan, on the basis of following the four political documents signed between the two countries, to firmly stick to the direction of peace and friendship, enhance strategic mutual trust, facilitate pragmatic cooperation, and promote steady and long-term development of bilateral relations, Li said.

Li arrived in Tokyo on Tuesday for an official visit to Japan and to attend the 7th China-Japan-South Korea leaders’ meeting. His visit to Japan is the first by a Chinese premier in eight years.

China and Japan are now faced with new opportunities for deepening pragmatic cooperation after Chinese President Xi Jinping recently sent a clear message at the Boao Forum for Asia annual conference to the world that China would stand firm in expanding opening-up, Li said.

The premier called on the two countries to make full use of their legislative exchange platform, and guide the public and society to view China-Japan ties in an objective and rational way.

Oshima congratulated Li on his successful Japan visit, saying the two countries signed several cooperation documents and the China-Japan-South Korea trilateral meeting has achieved positive progress.

All of these contribute to peace, stability and prosperity of Asia and the world, Oshima said.

The Japanese House of Representatives expects to enhance exchanges with China’s National People’s Congress.

The institution also looks forward to boosting peace and friendship with China and a healthy growth of ties through Li’s visit, Oshima added.

Date told Li that the peaceful development of China not only bears significance to Japan, but to the region and the world as well.

Date also urged the two sides to take the 40th anniversary of the signing of China-Japan Treaty of Peace and Friendship as an opportunity to continue pushing forward bilateral ties while sticking to the strategic win-win principle and proceeding from overall interests.