China’s big year for diplomacy gets under way Sunday

THIS year will be a big one for diplomacy in China, with next week’s Boao Forum for Asia being the first major diplomatic event the country will host in 2018.

President Xi Jinping will deliver a keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the forum’s annual conference, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said yesterday.

Scheduled to run from Sunday to next Wednesday in Boao, a coastal town in south China’s island province of Hainan, the conference has the theme “An Open and Innovative Asia for a World of Greater Prosperity.”

Xi will meet foreign heads of state and government, and officials from international organizations, collectively meet with the forum’s directors, and hold discussions with entrepreneurs, Wang said.

It will be the third time for Xi to attend the Boao Forum for Asia annual conference as Chinese president, indicative of the importance attached and the support given to the forum by the president and the Chinese government, Wang added.

He applauded the “unique role” the forum has played since it was established 17 years ago in addressing global and regional issues, describing the forum as “a significant bridge linking China with the rest of the world” as well as “an international exchange platform with Asian features and global influence.”

“The scale and influence of the forum have been expanding thanks to its unique role in building consensus among relevant parties, advancing regional cooperation and promoting development.”

Earlier this year, the forum’s Secretary-General Zhou Wenzhong underlined the significance for Asia and the Pacific of development that is more open, better coordinated, more inclusive and better balanced, as the world economy clouds over with protectionism.

“Today, global economic growth remains vulnerable and its prospects uncertain,” said Zhou.

Against such a background, the four-day event will include some 60 sessions under four key topics — an open Asia, globalization and the Belt and Road initiative, innovation, and reform.

More than 2,000 guests will attend the event, according to Wang.

Asia is a significant part of the world economic landscape. Deloitte has predicted that a more competitive Asia will emerge in 2018, and that Asian economies will enjoy another year that beats growth expectations.

The company attributed its confidence to improving domestic conditions in Asia, such as a better business environment, infrastructure initiatives, and recovery in global demand.

Describing the Belt and Road initiative as “the largest infrastructure effort in the region,” Deloitte believes it will boost productivity and efficiency in Asia by improving trade links with Europe.

“These projects will support near-term activity and benefit long-term productivity,” Deloitte said in a report.

At the Boao Forum, discussions on globalization and the Belt and Road will be a continuation of topics addressed at the 2017 conference and include the next phase of globalization, rethinking of overseas investment, and island cooperation along the Maritime Silk Road.

Participants will explore options Asian and emerging economies have to overtake developed countries.

This year’s forum meets a time when the term “sharp power” has been brought into play to underline some concern abroad about the growing influence of China in the world.

Those who do not have bias or practice double standards will see China’s development as an opportunity instead of a threat, Wang previously said.

Statistics show that China’s contribution to the global economic growth is bigger than that of the United States, Japan and the eurozone combined, and that China accounts for more than 70 percent of poverty reduction worldwide, the foreign minister has said.

This year’s Boao Forum is the first since China’s commitment to building a community with a shared future for humanity was written into the Constitution.

Other key events

The Boao Forum is one of four key global events to be hosted by China this year.

In June, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization will meet at the Qingdao summit, the first since the organization expanded to include India and Pakistan as full members last year.

The summit will work on a five-year plan for implementation of the Treaty on Long-Term Good Neighborliness, Friendship and Cooperation, and host discussions on security, economy, culture and environmental cooperation.

In September, the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation in Beijing will propose feasible ways to encourage more African countries to become involved in the Belt and Road initiative.

Then in November, the first China International Import Expo will take place in Shanghai, where Wang said China will “reach out” to show its market potential.

“China welcomes all countries to participate in and share the new opportunities that come along with China’s development,” Wang said.

These events will exhibit the “major-country diplomacy with Chinese characteristics,” which embodies championing peace, being non-threatening, standing up for the small and weak, and sharing development opportunities.

Wang credited Xi as being the chief architect of the major-country diplomacy concept and said the president had been personally involved in planning and conducting “brilliant” head-of-state diplomacy.