China’s top diplomat to visit DPRK
CHINESE Foreign Minister Wang Yi will pay a visit to the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea tomorrow and Thursday, becoming the highest-ranking Chinese official to travel to the country since 2009.
The announcement comes after Friday’s landmark inter-Korean summit. Wang is visiting at the invitation of the DPRK’s Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho.
The visit comes after hopes grew last week for a breakthrough to bring peace to the divided Korean Peninsula, following a historic summit between DPRK leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in at which the pair vowed “complete denuclearization.”
On Sunday, Moon’s office said Kim told Moon that he would close the DPRK’s nuclear test site in May in full view of the outside world.
Kim is expected to meet US President Donald Trump in the coming weeks at a time and place that have yet to be announced.
China has long called for dialogue between the parties and welcomed the summit as a vehicle for reducing tensions.
