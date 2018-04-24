Chinese and Indian leaders to meet in Wuhan this week

Home » Nation

CHINESE President Xi Jinping will hold an informal meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday and Saturday in Wuhan, capital of central China’s Hubei Province.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi made the announcement after talks with visiting Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj.

Xi and Modi will have strategic communication on the world’s profound changes, and exchange views on overall, long-term and strategic issues regarding China-India relations, Wang said.

The last meeting between Xi and Modi took place in China’s southeastern city of Xiamen last September after the ninth BRICS summit.

Wang said socialism with Chinese characteristics has entered a new era, while India is at a critical period for its development and rejuvenation.

Against this background, Xi and Modi decided to hold their informal meeting, which will help to deepen mutual trust between the two leaders and guide the two countries to set new goals and open up new prospects for bilateral ties, Wang said.

“This not only benefits the two countries and peoples, but will also exert significant and positive influence on regional and world peace and development,” he added.

Calling the two nations “natural cooperation partners,” Wang said their common interests far outweigh their disputes. “It is an inevitable choice of the two countries to stick to long-term friendship, mutual beneficial cooperation and common development.”