Chinese and US presidents speak by phone

CHINESE President Xi Jinping yesterday spoke by phone with US President Donald Trump on ties, trade issues and the Korean Peninsula.

China and the United States should try to find proper solutions on trade issues, Xi told Trump. Xi hopes China and America will maintain exchanges to promote stable development of ties.

Xi also called on the US and the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea to resolve each other’s concerns via dialogue.

The White House said on Monday that Chinese Vice Premier Liu He would visit Washington next week to continue talks on bilateral trade.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said yesterday that China has noted the announcement of the White House, and that US expectations of reaching consensus with China on trade issues showed a “positive signal.”