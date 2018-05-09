The story appears on
Page A3
May 9, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
Chinese and US presidents speak by phone
CHINESE President Xi Jinping yesterday spoke by phone with US President Donald Trump on ties, trade issues and the Korean Peninsula.
China and the United States should try to find proper solutions on trade issues, Xi told Trump. Xi hopes China and America will maintain exchanges to promote stable development of ties.
Xi also called on the US and the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea to resolve each other’s concerns via dialogue.
The White House said on Monday that Chinese Vice Premier Liu He would visit Washington next week to continue talks on bilateral trade.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said yesterday that China has noted the announcement of the White House, and that US expectations of reaching consensus with China on trade issues showed a “positive signal.”
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.