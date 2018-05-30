Chinese civilization has existed for at least 5,000 years, probe proves

Home » Nation

Chinese civilization has been verified as having existed for at least 5,000 years by a comprehensive investigation into its origin and early development, according to Guan Qiang, deputy director of the State Administration of Cultural Heritage.

The investigation began in 2001 with the fourth stage completed in 2016.

“Years of large-scale excavations in the ruins of Liangzhu in east China’s Zhejiang Province, the Taosi site in north Shanxi Province, the Shimao site in northwest Shaanxi Province, and the Erlitou site in central Henan Province have provided proof,” said Wang Wei, who works on the project.

On the basis of scientific summary of field archeology achievements scored in China over the past 90 years, the research team carried out multi-disciplinary studies ranging from social division of labor, to class differentiation, central cities and compulsory power so as to present prominent features that define the dawn of a civilized society in ancient China, Guan said on Monday.

In the ruins of Liangzhu, archeologists found an inner city with an area of nearly 3 million square meters and a larger outer city dating back around 5,000 years.

City ruins with areas between 2.8 million square meters and 4 million square meters were found at the Taosi site and Shimao site which date back some 4,000 years. Social stratification are clearly visible in the relics of buildings and graves in these cities, experts said.

“These societies were most likely to have had the form of a state,” Wang said. “So we believe that the region where they were located had entered the phase of primary civilization.”

According to the research team, signs of civilization emerged around 5,800 years ago in areas of the Yellow River, the middle and lower reaches of the Yangtze River, and the West Liao River in northeast China.

From 5,300 years ago, various regions of China began to embrace civilization. Around 3,800 years ago, a more matured civilization developed in the Central Plain area and began to exert cultural influence over surrounding areas, establishing itself as the core and leader of the overall process of Chinese civilization, they concluded.

“The origin and early development of Chinese civilization were not directly recorded in written form. Thankfully we can now describe this period of history,” said Zhao Hui, who also works on the project.

“As the origin and early development of Chinese civilization is an indispensable part of the origin and early development of human civilization, it is safe to say that our work also filled a blank in world history.”

The research team is led by the Institute of Archeology under the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences and the School of Archeology and Museology at Peking University, and has members from nearly 70 research institutions and universities.