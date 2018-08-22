Chinese man abducted in US, business rift cited

The story appears on
A CHINESE national has been missing for five weeks after being abducted in California by three men demanding a US$2 million ransom, the US Federal Bureau of Investigation revealed on Monday.
“Tony” Liao Ruochen, 28, who worked at a luxury car dealership in Costa Mesa, was kidnapped on July 16 in San Gabriel city by three men riding in two black vehicles, said Laura Eimiller, spokeswoman for the FBI office in Los Angeles.
She said Liao’s abduction may be linked to a business deal gone sour, as he often worked with “people not often reputable.”
“A working theory is that there was some sort of business dispute.”
She said the kidnappers, all believed to be Chinese, initially reached out to Liao’s family in China, demanding US$2 million for his release, but then failed to follow through with their demand.
“We don’t have evidence indicating he has left the country but we don’t know where he is,” Eimiller said.
She said only one of the abductors, identified as a 35 to 40-year-old by the name of David, was seen by a witness who provided a description.
Liao moved to the Los Angeles area after attending school in Nebraska.
His family is offering a US$150,000 reward for information leading to his safe return while the FBI is offering US$25,000 for information leading to his recovery.
“He’s a deeply loved person by his family,” Matthew Lombard, an attorney representing Liao’s family, told reporters. “He’s their only child, and they’re very, very concerned for him.”
