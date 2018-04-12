Chip for automatic control developed

Home » Nation

China has developed a measurement and control chip for automatic control, its developer said yesterday.

This measurement and control chip is a core component of automation. China relies on imports from the United States and Japan, the Beijing Aerospace Automatic Control Institute of the Chinese Academy of Launch Vehicle Technology (CALT) said on its official website.

Jiang Penglong, project manager of the chip development, said that the development of automatic control technology is inseparable from this kind of measurement and control chip. With wide application of automatic control technology in daily life, China’s demand for measurement and control chips is increasing.

“Taking the elevator as an example, when the passenger presses the floor button, he or she actually passes the information through the measurement and control chip, which sends instructions to the elevator,” Jiang said.

The development of the chip is based on rocket measurement and control technology and can be widely applied in various fields.

“Our chip can not only replace imports but also outperform many imported chips. The operating frequency of imported chips is only a few tens of megabytes.

“The chips we have developed can reach hundreds of megabytes, and they are superior in terms of processing capability and integration level,” Jiang said.