Chongqing cops bust gun gang

Police in southwest China’s Chongqing Municipality have busted a 20-person gang for making and selling guns online, local police said yesterday.

Police seized 24 guns, three sets of gun-making machines and a large quantity of ammunition and gun parts, according to the Chongqing Public Security Bureau.

The main culprit, identified by the surname Ran, is a gun enthusiast who works in a repair shop for agricultural machines. He used the equipment in his shop to make guns with components he bought online.

Following leads from Ran, the police busted gun component sellers and gun buyers in Sichuan, Jiangsu, Hubei and Hunan provinces. The suspects are awaiting trial.

Members of the public are not allowed to make, sell or own guns in China. Those found to own guns can face up to seven years in prison.