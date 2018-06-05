Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A6

June 6, 2018

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Chongqing cops bust gun gang

Source: Xinhua | 00:01 UTC+8 June 6, 2018 | Print Edition

Police in southwest China’s Chongqing Municipality have busted a 20-person gang for making and selling guns online, local police said yesterday.

Police seized 24 guns, three sets of gun-making machines and a large quantity of ammunition and gun parts, according to the Chongqing Public Security Bureau.

The main culprit, identified by the surname Ran, is a gun enthusiast who works in a repair shop for agricultural machines. He used the equipment in his shop to make guns with components he bought online.

Following leads from Ran, the police busted gun component sellers and gun buyers in Sichuan, Jiangsu, Hubei and Hunan provinces. The suspects are awaiting trial.

Members of the public are not allowed to make, sell or own guns in China. Those found to own guns can face up to seven years in prison.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿