City of London Corporation embraces BRI

THE City of London Corporation said yesterday it would launch a publication to promote London as the “natural Western hub” of the Belt and Road Initiative, which could add up to 1.8 billion pounds (US$2.4 billion) annually to UK GDP.

City of London Corporation Policy Chairman Catherine McGuinness will present the “Belt and Road: London on the Map” to senior Chinese financial figures during a visit to China next week, where she is travelling to speak at the Lujiazui Forum in Shanghai, said the City of London Corporation. The publication presents for the first time how firms from the UK financial and professional services sector are involved in BRI.

McGuinness said the publication shows specific examples of how UK firms are active in the BRI, and explains how they can further be involved. UK Minister of State for Asia and the Pacific, Mark Field, said Britain welcomes the potential opportunities the BRI could bring as a means of driving global growth and enhancing development outcomes.