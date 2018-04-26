Clear warning sent to Taiwan secessionists

Home » Nation

THE Chinese mainland warned yesterday that it will take further action if secessionists in Taiwan continue to act recklessly.

Ma Xiaoguang, spokesman for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, told a regular press conference that the recent military exercise by the People’s Liberation Army has delivered a clear message.

“We have strong will, full confidence and sufficient ability to defeat separatist attempts for ‘Taiwan independence’ in any form, and safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity,” Ma said.

The exercise was directed at “Taiwan independence” elements and their separatist activities, and meant to preserve peace and stability of cross-Strait relations, and the common interests of compatriots on both sides of the Taiwan Strait, he said.

He criticized the current Democratic Progressive Party administration in Taiwan for destructing the political foundation for the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations, conniving at “de-sinicization” by “Taiwan independence” separatists, obstructing cross-Strait exchanges and cooperation, and producing hostility between the two sides of the Strait.

Such acts have undermined the hard-won situation for the peaceful development of cross-Strait ties and caused a regress in relations, Ma said.

Noting that “Taiwan inde­pendence” separatist activities are the biggest real threat to the peace and stability across the Strait, Ma pledged: “We will never allow ‘Taiwan independence’ elements to separate Taiwan from China.”

He reiterated that Taiwan is allowed to participate in international events, only based on acceptance of the one-China principle.

“Reasonable arrangements” need to be made through cross-Strait negotiations, said Ma, in response to an inquiry regarding the island’s desire to attend the annual World Health Assembly meeting in May. WHA is the decision-making body of the World Health Organization.

From 2009 to 2016, Taiwan attended the assembly in accordance with the 1992 Consensus, which embodies the one-China principle, and through cross-Strait negotiations, according to the spokesman.

Under current arrangements made by the Chinese mainland and the WHO, Taiwan can access information on global health and epidemic prevention, and its experts participate in WHO-related technical meetings and activities, Ma added.

Taiwan sent nearly 60 people to attend WHO-related technical meetings during 2013-2017, and reported H1N1 flu cases and human infections of H7N9 bird flu to the WHO in the past few years.