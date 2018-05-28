Climate blamed for warmer, wet Tibet

Home » Nation

Southwest China’s Tibet Autonomous Region is getting warmer and wetter due to global climate change, data from the regional climate center showed yesterday.

Tibet’s average temperature climbed 0.42 degrees Celsius per decade from 1981 to 2017, while average annual precipitation increased by 11 millimeters every 10 years.

The average temperature in 2017 was 5.7 degrees Celsius, the third highest since 1981. Average annual rainfall last year was 492.4 millimeters, 32.2 millimeters more than average.

Scientists believe the change in temperature and precipitation on the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau was the result of global climate change, which has expanded the temperate zone and forced the frigid and the subfrigid zones in Tibet to move westward and northward.