The story appears on
Page A6
May 29, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
Climate blamed for warmer, wet Tibet
Southwest China’s Tibet Autonomous Region is getting warmer and wetter due to global climate change, data from the regional climate center showed yesterday.
Tibet’s average temperature climbed 0.42 degrees Celsius per decade from 1981 to 2017, while average annual precipitation increased by 11 millimeters every 10 years.
The average temperature in 2017 was 5.7 degrees Celsius, the third highest since 1981. Average annual rainfall last year was 492.4 millimeters, 32.2 millimeters more than average.
Scientists believe the change in temperature and precipitation on the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau was the result of global climate change, which has expanded the temperate zone and forced the frigid and the subfrigid zones in Tibet to move westward and northward.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.