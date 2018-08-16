Climate change to affect desert ecology

Home » Nation

Changes in climate, especially rising temperatures and reduced precipitation, will affect ecological stability in desert regions, according to the latest research from the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

Researchers of the CAS Shapotou Desert Research and Experiment Station have found that changes in temperature and precipitation will impact desert ecosystems by altering biotic components, mainly moss found on soil crusts.

Biological soil crusts are vital biotic components of desert ecosystems that help maintain soil stability and carbon and nitrogen levels, and serve as habitats for microorganisms, said Li Xinrong, a researcher with the station.

The team simulated warming and reduced precipitation during a 10-year study, focusing on how soil crusts respond to these alterations in climate.

“The abundance of moss, surface cover, and biomass will sharply fall due to a continued warming period coupled with reduced precipitation,” Li said.

According to Li, the reductions will result in a structural and functional change in crustal communities and an imbalance of soil water in deserts, which may have detrimental effects on the stability and sustainability of ecological restoration.