Closed every Monday

May 25, 2018

Source: Shanghai Daily | 00:01 UTC+8 May 25, 2018 | Print Edition

The Palace Museum, housed in the Forbidden City in Beijing, will be closed to the public every Monday for maintenance starting in June, it was announced yesterday, adding exception will be made for public holidays. The current closure time is also every Monday, except for public holidays and Mondays during July and August, school holiday season. The Forbidden City was home to China’s emperors.

