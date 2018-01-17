The story appears on
‘Cold war mentality’ talks dismissed
CHINA yesterday dismissed an international meeting on the North Korean nuclear crisis hosted by Canada and the United States as illegitimate, as major players like Beijing were not present.
The absence of China and Russia from the two days of talks in Vancouver, which began on Monday, shows the holes in Washington’s bid to form a unified global front against North Korea’s nuclear programs.
“The most important relevant parties of the Korean Peninsula issue haven’t taken part in the meeting so I don’t think the meeting is legal or representative,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Lu Kang told a regular briefing.
He denounced the “Cold War mentality” of “relevant parties”— without naming nations.
The so-called Vancouver Group is formed by 20 countries that fought in the 1950-1953 Korean War. They include Australia, Britain, France, India, Japan, the Philippines and South Korea.
