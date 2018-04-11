The story appears on
April 11, 2018
Cold-war mentality out of place
IN a world aspiring for peace and development, the cold-war and zero-sum mentality now look even more out of place, President Xi Jinping said.
“Putting oneself on a pedestal or trying to immune oneself from adverse developments will get nowhere.”
Xi said humanity has a major choice to make between openness and isolation, and between progress and retrogression.
“We must dispel the clouds to see the sun, as we say in Chinese, so as to have a keen grasp of the law of history and the trend of the world,” he said, adding that we live at a time with an overwhelming trend toward peace and cooperation as well as openness and connectivity.
Xi said we also live at a time with an overwhelming trend toward reform and innovation, and those who reject them will be left behind and assigned to the dustbin of history.
