Coming and going

Home » Nation

China saw over 310 million exits and entries across the border in the first half of 2018, a 7.7-percent increase year on year, according to the Bureau of Exit and Entry Administration.

Over 77.94 million exits were made by Chinese mainland citizens, while 23.11 million entries were by foreign citizens. The top three destinations for Chinese mainland citizens were Hong Kong, Macau, and Thailand, while South Korea, Myanmar and Japan were the three biggest sources of visitors.