The story appears on
Page A6
January 24, 2018
Free for subscribers
Communication satellite put into service
Shijian-13, China’s first high-throughput communication satellite, has been put into service after completing a key laser communication test, China National Space Administration said yesterday.
The high-orbit satellite has finished a two-way high-speed laser communication test between the satellite and ground, the first of its kind in the world, the administration said.
Serving users in China, the satellite will connect communication base stations in remote areas and meet the needs of distance education, digital news gathering, and emergency communication, said Li Feng, chief satellite designer at China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation.
Shijian-13, launched from Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China’s Sichuan Province in 2017, has a transfer capacity of 20 Gbps and a designed orbital life of 15 years.
The satellite, named Zhongxing-16 after it was put into service, will provide better Internet access on planes and high-speed trains with a maximum download capacity of 150 Mbps and upload capacity of 12 Mbps, according to the statement.
High-throughput communication satellites can form a communication network with larger transfer capacity and higher transfer speeds compared with ordinary satellites.
