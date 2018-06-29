Competition panels set up for Military World Games

Home » Nation

Competition committees for 27 sports at the 7th CISM Military World Games have been set up, according to the Information Office of Hubei Province.

Thirty-nine special competition committees are in charge of 25 competition sports and two demonstration sports, including the aeronautical pentathlon and naval pentathlon.

Zhang Jin, Hubei Administration of Sport deputy director, said that each of the competition committee will be responsible for venue layout, sports equipment preparation, event organization and reception.

Five military-specific events, such as parachuting and the military pentathlon, will be directly organized by military organizations.

In addition, athletes with disabilities will participate in archery and athletics competitions, based on different standards.

The 7th Military World Games will be held from October 18 to 27, 2019, in Wuhan, capital of central Hubei Province.

It is expected to attract nearly 10,000 athletes from more than 100 countries and regions.