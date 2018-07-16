Compulsory psych courses

Home » Nation

The Ministry of Education has told universities to provide a compulsory course on psychological health to all students in their freshman year. The course should be allocated two credits and about 32 to 36 class hours, according to a guideline published on the ministry’s website yesterday.

There should be at least two qualified full-time psychologists at each higher education institution, said the guideline, which also applies to private universities. It also required universities to improve on-campus psychological consulting services and protect students’ privacy.