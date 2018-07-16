The story appears on
Page A6
July 16, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
Compulsory psych courses
The Ministry of Education has told universities to provide a compulsory course on psychological health to all students in their freshman year. The course should be allocated two credits and about 32 to 36 class hours, according to a guideline published on the ministry’s website yesterday.
There should be at least two qualified full-time psychologists at each higher education institution, said the guideline, which also applies to private universities. It also required universities to improve on-campus psychological consulting services and protect students’ privacy.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.