April 26, 2018
Page A8
Page A8
April 26, 2018
Free for subscribers
Computers seized over power theft
Police in north China’s Tianjin City have confiscated 600 Bitcoin mining computers after the local power grid reported abnormal electricity consumption.
Eight suspects were also caught, local police said on Tuesday, adding that it was the largest power theft case in recent years.
The power company monitored recent sudden increases in line loss on one electricity line, up to 28 percent at the peak. The phenomenon is usually closely related with increased load current.
An investigation found that the junction box of the suspected power user’s electricity meter had been short-circuited — a typical way to avoid billing.
Bitcoin mining is a very power-consuming process which mainly depends on high-performance computers. The monthly electric charge of 600 such computers is estimated at hundreds of thousands of yuan.
