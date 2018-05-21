The story appears on
Page A6
May 21, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
Conditions ideal to spark fish spawning
The Three Gorges reservoir in Hubei Province has begun an ecological operation to stimulate fish spawning in Yangtze River.
Spawning of the four major Chinese carps — black carp, grass carp, silver carp and bighead carp — usually happens when two conditions are satisfied: appropriate water temperature and rising water level.
The section of the river in the province has reached 20 degrees Celsius, a suitable temperature for fish spawning.
The water storage function of the reservoir disrupted the rhythm of flooding to some extent. Thanks to a heavy rainfall forecast to hit the region in the next few days, the Yangtze River flood control and drought relief headquarters has ordered the reservoir to increase water outflow to create a flood peak that stimulates carps to spawn.
The outflow of the reservoir was 14,000 cubic meters per second on Saturday, and will be increased by 1,100 cubic meters per second every day till Friday, when the outflow will reach 20,600 cubic meters per second.
The reservoir has carried out 10 such ecological operations since 2011, and will expand the operation with other reservoirs along the river.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.