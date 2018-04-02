The story appears on
April 3, 2018
Construction curbed in Xi’an
Construction of new residential apartments will be limited in Xi’an, capital of northwest China’s Shaanxi Province, in order to better preserve ancient relics, according to a regulation announced by the city government.
Xi’an has China’s most well-preserved ancient city wall, built in the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644).
The city will not earmark new land for building residential apartments in the city wall enclosed area, according to the regulation.
Construction of new apartments will also be curbed in other sections of the city such as near the Giant Wild Goose Pagoda.
The city aims to relocated about 30,000 people from the downtown area by 2020 to alleviate traffic congestion and improve functions of public facilities.
