Copyrights exports

August 14, 2018

Source: Xinhua | 00:01 UTC+8 August 14, 2018 | Print Edition

China exported 12,651 copyrights on publications in 2017, up 29 percent from the previous year, according to a report on the country’s publishing industry in 2017.

The report by the State Administration of Press and Publication said book copyrights accounted for the majority with 10,670, while the remainder was made up of 424 copyrights of audio and video products and 1,557 of electronic publications.

