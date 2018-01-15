Corrupt officials and gangs key targets

Home » Nation

CHINA’S top anti-graft agency will maintain a tough stance against corruption, consolidating and developing the “overwhelming momentum” in the fight against fraudulent conduct.

“We will continue to see that there are no no-go zones, no stone is left unturned, and no tolerance is shown for corruption,” said a communique adopted at the second plenary session of the 19th Central Commission for Discipline Inspection of the Communist Party of China, which ended on Saturday.

The CCDI said the fight against corruption will focus on officials who have shown no restraint and continued their wrongdoing.

Priority will be given to cases involving interest groups that have both political and economic issues, the communique said.

The CCDI will fight corruption in selection and appointment of officials, government approval and supervision, resource exploitation, finance, and other key areas prone to corruption.

The commission stressed efforts to address corruption that occurs on the people’s doorsteps, especially in poverty relief.

The fight against corruption at the grassroots level will be combined with that against criminal gangs. The “protection umbrella” behind the gangs will be removed, it said.

Officials working in discipline inspection and supervision should be loyal, resolute, responsible and maintain discipline and the law, ensuring that power bestowed by the Party and the people is not abused, according to the communique.

The anti-graft agency also pledged to work for a complete supervisory network over all state functionaries, under the Party’s leadership.

Reform of the supervisory system will be advanced in an all-round way, said the communique.

“The supervisory network will be under unified leadership of the Party,” it said.

China is expanding a pilot reform of supervisory systems in Beijing, Shanxi and Zhejiang nationwide, with supervisory commissions being set up at national, provincial, city and county levels.

Sharing offices and staff with CPC discipline inspectors, the new commissions will incorporate existing supervisory, corruption prevention and control agencies within government and procuratorates.

Efforts should be made to create a highly efficient supervisory mechanism to ensure coordination between discipline inspection and judicial investigation, the communique said.

The CCDI will closely monitor undesirable work styles.

“More will be done to curb formalism and bureaucracy,” the communique said. “Those who are active only in words rather than deeds will be held accountable.”

The communique stressed firm opposition to Party officials seeking privileges, and urged efforts to push leading officials to discipline themselves and their families.

The CCDI will continue to dispatch inspection teams regularly and on specific missions and launch more effective education campaigns.