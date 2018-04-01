The story appears on
Page A5
April 2, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
Cost of raising a child
Some 76 percent of working parents in Taiwan believe that higher salaries might boost people’s willingness to have children, according to a survey published on Saturday.
To afford having a child, a family needs a monthly income of at least NT$80,000 (US$2,749), according to a survey on child rearing pressure conducted by human resources platform 1111 Job Bank, covering 1,069 parents. However, the average household monthly income for the families covered in the survey was NT$71,987.
More than 60 percent of the people surveyed were receiving financial or other support from their parents to raise children.
Besides the financial burden, respondents also reported stress from long working hours which is making them unable to spend time with their children.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.