April 2, 2018

Cost of raising a child

April 2, 2018

Some 76 percent of working parents in Taiwan believe that higher salaries might boost people’s willingness to have children, according to a survey published on Saturday.

To afford having a child, a family needs a monthly income of at least NT$80,000 (US$2,749), according to a survey on child rearing pressure conducted by human resources platform 1111 Job Bank, covering 1,069 parents. However, the average household monthly income for the families covered in the survey was NT$71,987.

More than 60 percent of the people surveyed were receiving financial or other support from their parents to raise children.

Besides the financial burden, respondents also reported stress from long working hours which is making them unable to spend time with their children.

